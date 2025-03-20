VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $109,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $470.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.54 and its 200 day moving average is $516.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

