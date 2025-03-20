NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.59. 1,447,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,322,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Up 11.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after buying an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 511,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.