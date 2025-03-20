ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $37.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 12,644,429 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.