ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $37.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 12,644,429 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.