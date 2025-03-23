Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – March 23rd

AbbVie, Cencora, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent shares in companies that research and develop new biological technologies, such as treatments, drugs, and diagnostic tools. They offer the potential for high returns due to breakthroughs in medical science but also come with significant risks stemming from long development times, regulatory hurdles, and scientific uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,647,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,989. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.67. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Cencora stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,194. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.03. Cencora has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,750. The company has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.68. Danaher has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Featured Articles