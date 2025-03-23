Promising Financial Stocks To Follow Now – March 23rd

Visa, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, U.S. Bancorp, and Bank of America are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate within the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, asset management firms, and other financial service providers. These stocks are heavily influenced by economic conditions, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes, making them key indicators of a broader economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.51. 17,254,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.48 and its 200 day moving average is $313.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.72. 10,192,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.19 and its 200 day moving average is $547.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.49. 19,301,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.26. 8,500,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,569. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $530.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.70 and a 200 day moving average of $468.77.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,248. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The company has a market cap of $487.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.65.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 68,997,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,585. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 65,002,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,916,358. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

