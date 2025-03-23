Top Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – March 23rd

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia Group, and Ecolab are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of companies that operate hotels and other lodging facilities. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the hospitality industry, with their values influenced by factors such as travel trends, occupancy rates, and the broader economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $28.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,617.26. The stock had a trading volume of 574,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,789.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,700.90. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,524,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,808. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,127. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.28.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,875. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

