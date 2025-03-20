Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.59 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 36.25 ($0.47). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

