Onex (TSE:ONEX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.85 and traded as low as C$96.50. Onex shares last traded at C$96.88, with a volume of 144,515 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEX
Onex Trading Up 0.2 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.