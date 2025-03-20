Onex (TSE:ONEX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.85 and traded as low as C$96.50. Onex shares last traded at C$96.88, with a volume of 144,515 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Onex from C$140.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEX

Onex Trading Up 0.2 %

About Onex

The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.