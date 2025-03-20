6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as low as $26.13. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 10,842 shares.
6D Global Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.
About 6D Global Technologies
6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 6D Global Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for 6D Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6D Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.