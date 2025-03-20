6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as low as $26.13. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 10,842 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

6D Global Technologies, Inc is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation.

