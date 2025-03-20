Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.

Multi-Metal Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Multi-Metal Development

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

