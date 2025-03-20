Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.55. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 204,397 shares traded.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

