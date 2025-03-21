Northamber (LON:NAR) Shares Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.34). 3,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).
Northamber Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.90. The company has a market cap of £7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.10.
About Northamber
Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.