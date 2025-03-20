Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 20th (BAM, CRK, ELMD, FCN, GLNG, IP, ISTR, JNPR, KAR, KFS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 20th:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

