Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lessened by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

