Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
SNYNF opened at $119.06 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $122.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.
About Sanofi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.