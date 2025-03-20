Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 503,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.0 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNYNF opened at $119.06 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $122.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

