Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.