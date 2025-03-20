William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 308,841 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TYL opened at $578.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

