Xponance Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

J opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.