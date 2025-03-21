Best Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct a significant portion of their business online, typically through web-based platforms for selling products and services. They are often influenced by trends in digital consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in global retail dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.69. 9,565,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,845,892. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $696.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 2,941,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,650. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $985.03. 123,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,120. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $874.98 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,043.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,076.79. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 380,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,881. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $113.73 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323,314. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.49 and a beta of -0.29.

