Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:SAUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:SAUG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SAUG opened at $22.80 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – August (SAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

