Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. 74,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 45,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,249.80. Insiders purchased 225,000 shares of company stock worth $125,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

