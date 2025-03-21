L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total transaction of C$42,780.00.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

PNP traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.47. The company has a market cap of C$138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.43.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

