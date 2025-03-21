Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45. 320,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 565% from the average session volume of 48,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Cordoba Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile
Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cordoba Minerals
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.