Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Marui Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

