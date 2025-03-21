Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.42. 18,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 22,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGDJ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.