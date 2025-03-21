Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 106,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile
Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.
