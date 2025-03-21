Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. Orion Oyj’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.