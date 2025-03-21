Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 4717198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

