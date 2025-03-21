Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Exxon Mobil, Snow Lake Resources, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, and SES AI are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of lithium, a lightweight metal crucial for manufacturing rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles and various electronic devices. Investors often focus on lithium stocks to capitalize on the growing demand for energy storage and sustainable technology, although these investments can be subject to market volatility and supply chain challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 157,024,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,836. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 1,405,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,563. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 40,927,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,413,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

