Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 10197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.