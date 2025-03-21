Rep. Cleo Fields Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in NVIDIA stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE” account.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

