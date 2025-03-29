HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81.

About HLS Therapeutics

See Also

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

