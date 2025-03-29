HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81.
About HLS Therapeutics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.