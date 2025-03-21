Insider Buying: The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.81 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of A$120,300.00 ($75,660.38).

Lottery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Lottery Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Lottery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

