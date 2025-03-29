Lexeo Therapeutics’ (LXEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LXEO. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.85. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $11,307,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

