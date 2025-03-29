Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.