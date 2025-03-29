Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

