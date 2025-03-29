Susquehanna Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $32.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 31.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 19.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 98,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

