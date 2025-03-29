HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $848.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

HUBS opened at $581.45 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,461.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

