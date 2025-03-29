Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $13.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Guess? alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GES

Guess? Stock Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

GES stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Guess? by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.