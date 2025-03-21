Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.67.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.