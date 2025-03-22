1,448 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

