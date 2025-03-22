Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 451621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVI. Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 3.3 %

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.