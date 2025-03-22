Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 779,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $185,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

