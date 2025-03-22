The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 33.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4 %

CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cigna Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

