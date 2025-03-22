FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 331130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

