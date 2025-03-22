Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

