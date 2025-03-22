Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,611.93 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $124.09 million and $7,611.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00004022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.38834542 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,046.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.