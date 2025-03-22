American Century Companies Inc. Has $265.26 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.86% of Deckers Outdoor worth $265,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $118.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

