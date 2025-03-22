AXQ Capital LP Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $971.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

