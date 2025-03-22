Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, reports.

Context Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CNTX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

