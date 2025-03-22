Virtu Financial LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 148,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASML opened at $716.22 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.